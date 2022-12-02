VIDEO: Bravo Drops REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Mid-Season 7 Trailer
New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac air Sundays on Bravo.
Bravo has dropped the mid-season trailer for season seven of the Real Housewives of Potomac. New episodes of the series air Sunday nights on Bravo.
Returning this season are Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton.
Friendly face Charisse Jackson Jordan (Seasons 1 and 2) returns as a friend of the cast, along with new friend Jacqueline Blake.
"The Real Housewives of Potomac" is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Nora Devin and Eric Fuller serving as Executive Producers. Jackie Hebert, James Brangert, Kate Murphy and Shanta Mayes serve as Co-Executive Producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an Executive Producer.
Watch the new trailer here:
