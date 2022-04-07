VIDEO: Bravo Debuts REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 12 Trailer

Bravo has debuted the trailer for the highly-anticipated twelfth season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The new season is set to debut on May 11.

This season, the women attempt to balance their ever-evolving friendships with the demands of family life and growing business ventures, but a string of shocking events proves that living this large is more than meets the eye.

In true Beverly Hills fashion, however, nothing can keep these ladies away from a good time. There is no shortage of laughs and libations, as they jet-set their way to luxury in Aspen and Punta Mita, Mexico.

Returning for a season of exhilarating highs and shocking lows are housewives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. New to the season, but well-established in the glittering 90210, are housewife Diana Jenkins and friend Sheree Zampino. Resident socialite Kathy Hilton also returns as a friend.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Watch the new trailer here: