VIDEO: Bon Jovi Performs 'Do What You Can on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

The band Bon Jovi performs a song written during lockdown.

Oct. 6, 2020  

The band Bon Jovi performs a song written during lockdown, "Do What You Can," from their new album "2020" which reflects many of the struggles Americans have gone through during this unprecedented year.

Watch the performance on "The Late Show" below!

