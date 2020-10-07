Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Bob Woodward Says Trump Was Confident He Would Not Catch COVID-19 on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Bob Woodward talks about Donald Trump's reactions to his book, "Rage."

Oct. 7, 2020  

Bob Woodward talks about Donald Trump's reactions to his book, "Rage," discusses his interviews with the president about COVID-19 and reveals an important piece of advice he received from The Washington Post's late owner, Katherine Graham.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

