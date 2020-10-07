VIDEO: Bob Woodward Says Trump Was Confident He Would Not Catch COVID-19 on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Bob Woodward talks about Donald Trump's reactions to his book, "Rage."

Bob Woodward talks about Donald Trump's reactions to his book, "Rage," discusses his interviews with the president about COVID-19 and reveals an important piece of advice he received from The Washington Post's late owner, Katherine Graham.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You