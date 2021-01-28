VIDEO: Billy Crystal Talks About His Relationship With Carl Reiner on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Billy Crystal shares some stories from his decades in showbiz, and paints loving portraits of his heroes like Jack Lemmon, Sid Caesar and especially Carl Reiner, who made him want to become a comedian. Don't miss Billy's remarkable performance in the new film, "Standing Up, Falling Down.'

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

