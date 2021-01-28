Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Billy Crystal Talks About His Relationship With Carl Reiner on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Don't miss Billy's remarkable performance in the new film, 'Standing Up, Falling Down.'

Jan. 28, 2021  

Billy Crystal shares some stories from his decades in showbiz, and paints loving portraits of his heroes like Jack Lemmon, Sid Caesar and especially Carl Reiner, who made him want to become a comedian. Don't miss Billy's remarkable performance in the new film, "Standing Up, Falling Down.'

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

