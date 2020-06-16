VIDEO: Bill Burr Talks His New Baby & THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND

Bill Burr was a guest on Monday's episode of JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE to talk about his new projects! Bill discusses his new movie The King of Staten Island with Pete Davidson, the mustache he grew for the part, training with real firefighters, and his Netflix show "F is for Family."

Burr also talks about missing stand-up, his wife giving birth during quarantine, and thoughts from other parents about your child.

Watch the interview below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy® Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Currently in its 18th season, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" normally broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard, but currently Kimmel is airing shows from his home. Kimmel and Sharon Hoffman serve as executive producers, alongside co-executive producers David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron.

