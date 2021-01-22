VIDEO: Best Coast Performs 'Master of My Own Mind' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
Their new album ‘Always Tomorrow’ is out now!
Best Coast performs the song Master of My Own Mind on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Filmed and edited by Ryan Baxley. Recorded and mixed by Carlos de la Garza.
Watch the performance below!
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum.
