VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein & Jane Lynch Lead Voice Cast of HARRIET THE SPY on Apple TV+

Before sharing the stage in the upcoming revival of Funny Girl on Broadway, Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch are leading THE VOICE cast of Harriet the Spy on Apple TV+!

Produced by The Jim Henson Company, Beanie Feldstein will star in the new animated series as as Harriet, a fiercely independent and adventurous 11-year-old girl, alongside Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Ole Golly, Harriet's larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny. The first half of the series (five episodes) debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 19, 2021, and the second half will return with additional episodes in spring 2022.

Set in 1960s New York when the original book was published, "Harriet the Spy" follows the outspoken and perpetually curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she'll need to know everything. And to know everything means she'll need to spy... on everyone! Joining Feldstein and Lynch, the series features Lacey Chabert as Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of a group of popular girls at Harriet's school, and additional voice cast Kimberly Brooks, Crispin Freeman, Grey Griffin, Bumper Robinson, and Charlie Schlatter.

Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett wrote and performs the original theme song for the series, which she concurrently released as a single TODAY under her Mom + Pop record label and is now available on Apple Music.

Based on the book by Louise Fitzhugh, the Apple Original series is produced by The Jim Henson Company, and written and executive produced by Will McRobb ("The Adventures of Pete & Pete") with Sidney Clifton ("Black Panther" animated series, "Me, Eloise") as producer. Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford executive produce on behalf of The Jim Henson Company with John W. Hyde, Nancy Steingard and Wendy Moss Klein also serving as executive producers, and Terissa Kelton as co-executive producer. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina executive produce for Titmouse Animation Studios.

In addition to "Harriet the Spy," Apple's growing partnership with The Jim Henson Company includes "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!," as well as the highly anticipated reboot of the classic series "Fraggle Rock," and recently added bonus specials, "Down at Fraggle Rock," "Doozer Music," and "Fraggle Songs," that are now available to stream on Apple TV+.

Watch the new trailer here: