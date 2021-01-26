Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Bartees Strange Performs 'Boomer' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

His album 'Live Forever' was released in October.

Jan. 26, 2021  

Musical guest Bartees Strange performs "Boomer" for Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Watch the performance below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

