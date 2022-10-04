VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares THE PROBLEM WITH JON STEWART Season Two Trailer

Apple REVEALED the trailer for season two of the Emmy Award-nominated Apple TV+ original series "The Problem With Jon Stewart," premiering globally on Friday, October 7 with all-new episodes to be released weekly. This season will tackle topics including gender, taxes, globalization, elections and more.

The trailer highlights moments from the upcoming season, including Stewart taking on anti-transgender legislation, questioning the American tax proposition and confronting economic globalization, with special appearances from LeVar Burton and Susan Sarandon.

Acclaimed host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart, recipient of the 2022 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, leads with compassion and humor as he takes a deep dive into some of the most important issues of our time. Using comedy and common sense, the series features tough, topical and culture-moving conversations from the perspectives of stakeholders, experts, and individuals confronting these issues.

The Writers Guild Award-nominated series "The Problem With Jon Stewart" is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart's longtime manager James Dixon, Chris McShane, and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Lorrie Baranek and Reza Riazi are supervising producers and Kris Acimovic is head writer.

The series' acclaimed podcast of the same name is available on Apple Podcasts and via RSS, and was recently named Best Interview Podcast by Adweek's Podcast of the Year Awards, and received PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS for Best Male Host and Best Politics & News Podcast.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 277 wins and 1153 award nominations and counting, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Watch the new trailer here: