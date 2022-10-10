Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares Selena Gomez MY MIND & ME Documentary Trailer

"Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on November 4, 2022.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

Apple Original Films today unveils the trailer for the highly anticipated documentary feature about singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist Selena Gomez, "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ("Madonna: Truth or Dare").

"Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on November 4, 2022.

The announcement was made today, on World Mental Health Day, in support of global mental health education and awareness, as Selena bravely shares her own journey in this revealing film.

After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed and award-winning series "Only Murders in the Building," in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Alek Keshishian directed the most successful documentary of its time - the iconic, critically acclaimed film "Madonna: Truth or Dare," still regarded as one of the most influential films of its genre.

This film marks the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry."

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares Selena Gomez MY MIND & ME Documentary Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Addison Grace Announces Sophomore EP & Shares New SingleAddison Grace Announces Sophomore EP & Shares New Single
October 7, 2022

Salt Lake City-based musician Addison Grace announces his sophomore EP Things That Are Bad For Me. 'Pretty Girl,' produced by Andy Seltzer (Chelsea Cutler, Del Water Gap, Samia), shows a darker, heavier side of the musician as they learn to put themselves above a seemingly perfect, yet ultimately destructive relationship.
Nessa Barrett Drops New Single 'Tired of California'Nessa Barrett Drops New Single 'Tired of California'
October 7, 2022

Rising pop artist Nessa Barrett confronts industry standards and SoCal toxicity on her raw new single “tired of california.” It’s the latest irresistible anthem from the newcomer’s debut album young forever. “tired of california” is accompanied by a suitably atmospheric music video.
Dragonette Releases 'Seasick' Off Upcoming New Album 'Twennies'Dragonette Releases 'Seasick' Off Upcoming New Album 'Twennies'
October 7, 2022

Twennies is Dragonette’s first full-length release since 2016’s Royal Blues, and fans have already had a taste of the new collection with the infectious power-pop anthem 'New Suit,' describe as a “mash-up of retro and contemporary sounds and imagery,” and the title-track dancefloor single “Twennies.” 
THUS LOVE Drops Debut Album 'Memorial'THUS LOVE Drops Debut Album 'Memorial'
October 7, 2022

THUS LOVE is a band—but also so much more. The Brattleboro, Vermont trio stand together, a bond cemented by their experience as outsiders looking in. For THUS LOVE, DIY is an ethos that reflects not only their musical vision but their very existence as three self-identifying trans artists. Listen to the new album now!
Buffalo Rose Dives Into Political Satire in New Single 'Machine Man'Buffalo Rose Dives Into Political Satire in New Single 'Machine Man'
October 7, 2022

A jaunty and percussive tempo drives this satiric take on politics and culture in America in the 21st century; swooping doo-wop vocals play call and response to the lead vocals as the singer pokes a little fun at promises made but never delivered. The singer remains hopeful for the future, even in the midst of the failure of hope.