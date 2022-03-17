VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares PINECONE & PONY Trailer

Apple TV+ TODAY announced "Pinecone & Pony," an all-new kids series from DreamWorks Animation, First Generation Films and best-selling author Kate Beaton, and unveiled the trailer ahead of the series premiere on Friday, April 8 on Apple TV+.

Based on the book The Princess and the Pony by New York Times best-selling author Beaton, and hailing from DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films, "Pinecone & Pony" is an eight-episode animated comedy for kids and families about a young girl named Pinecone who, with the help of her best friend Pony, is learning that there's more than one way to be a warrior. Together they'll show their world how to challenge expectations, and that life can be a fun-filled adventure if you let it.

"Pinecone & Pony" is produced by DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films and executive produced by showrunner Stephanie Kaliner. Kate Beaton, Christina Piovesan and Mackenzie Lush are executive producers. The series features THE VOICE talents of Maria Nash, Alicia Richardson, Andy Hull, Rachel House, Thom Allison, Chase W. Dillon and Viola Abley.

The new series will premiere alongside an expanding and award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+, including the recently premiered critically-acclaimed "El Deafo"; "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" and "Harriet the Spy" from The Jim Henson Company; "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; Daytime Emmy Award-winning "Ghostwriter" and "Helpsters" from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film "Wolfwalkers"; new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including "The Snoopy Show" season two and "Snoopy in Space" season two and "For Auld Lang Syne"; "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth," the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

Watch the new trailer here: