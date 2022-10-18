Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares ECHO 3 Series Trailer Starring Luke Evans

The first three episodes will premiere on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 on Apple TV+.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for "Echo 3," the highly anticipated 10-episode, action-packed thriller from Academy Award-winning creator Mark Boal ("The Hurt Locker," "Zero Dark Thirty") and starring Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman and Jessica Ann Collins. "Echo 3" will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Set in South America with English and Spanish dialogue, "Echo 3" follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman) - two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts - struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

"Echo 3" also stars Martina Gusmán as "Violeta," a prominent political columnist. The series features James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba and special guest star, Bradley Whitford. "Echo 3" is also based on the award-winning series "When Heroes Fly," created by Omri Givon, and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund.

"Echo 3" is produced by Keshet Studios, the US production arm of Keshet International. The series is showrun by Boal, who also serves as a director and executive producer alongside Keshet Studios' Peter Traugott, Jason Horwitch, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Mark Sourian, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, and Karni Ziv. Pablo Trapero directed four episodes including the pilot and serves as an executive producer.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 280 wins and 1,169 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

