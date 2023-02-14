Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Apple Drops TED LASSO Season Three Trailer & Release Date

“Ted Lasso” will premiere around the world with the first episode of season three on Wednesday, March 15.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Following its history-making, back-to-back Emmy Award wins for its freshman and sophomore seasons, Apple TV+ shared that season three of its global phenomenon "Ted Lasso," will premiere around the world with the first episode on Wednesday, March 15, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday. Moving to its new weekly Wednesday premiere, "Ted Lasso" marks the first Apple TV+ series to launch mid-week.

In the 12-episode third season of "Ted Lasso," the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the "wonder kid," has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.

In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency.

Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

The second season of "Ted Lasso" broke records by becoming the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein), and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney).

With back-to-back wins for Outstanding Comedy Series, the series now joins the ranks of only seven other comedy series in history that have landed Outstanding Comedy Series wins in their first two years: "Modern Family," "30 Rock," "Frasier," "The Golden Girls," "Cheers," "All in the Family" and "The Phil Silvers Show."

After its global debut on Apple TV+, "Ted Lasso" quickly earned praise and acclaim with season one becoming the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series in history, landing top honors and awards. In addition to its Emmy accolades, "Ted Lasso" has been recognized with an esteemed Peabody Award; a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award for Sudeikis; three Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, sweeping all categories in which the series was nominated; and in addition, the Writers Guild of America crowned "Ted Lasso" with honors for both Best Comedy and Best New Series.

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as 'Ted Lasso,' an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team-despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits. The award-winning Apple Original comedy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Anthony Head, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, James Lance with Juno Temple.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Wrubel also serve as executive producers, along with Doozer's Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Jane Becker and Jamie Lee also serve as executive producers.

Star Brett Goldstein serves as writer and co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Viewers can catch up on seasons one and two of "Ted Lasso,'' now streaming globally on Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 322 wins and 1,398 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Watch the new teaser here:






Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
ARCHSPIRE Announce US Shows Supporting Whitechapel Photo
ARCHSPIRE Announce US Shows Supporting Whitechapel
Hailed by both fans and critics alike as one of extreme metal’s most unhinged, technical, and mercilessly pummeling modern acts, ARCHSPIRE continue to take delight in melting faces on the strength of their 2021 full-length, ‘Bleed The Future’. Check out upcoming tour dates and watch a new music video!
VIDEO: Tennis Performs on CBS SATURDAY MORNING Photo
VIDEO: Tennis Performs on CBS SATURDAY MORNING
Acclaimed indie-pop duo Tennis performed 'Let's Make A Mistake Tonight,' 'One Night With The Valet,' and 'Forbidden Doors,' on CBS Saturday Morning this past weekend. The songs are from the band's recently released sixth studio album, Pollen, (Mutually Detrimental). Watch the video of the performance now!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares SEX/LIFE Season Two Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Netflix Shares SEX/LIFE Season Two Trailer
The series stars Sarah Shahi (Billie Connelly), Mike Vogel (Cooper Connelly), Adam Demos (Brad Simon), and Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow). The cast also includes Cleo Anthony (Kam), Craig Bierko (Mick), Darius Homayoun (Majid), Dylan Bruce (Spencer is Cooper's brother), Jonathan Sadowski (Devon), and more. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates It's 60th AnniversaryGENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates It's 60th Anniversary
February 14, 2023

“General Hospital” stars Genie Francis, Maurice Benard, Finola Hughes, Kristina Wagner, Nancy Lee Grahn, Rebecca Herbst, Kelly Monaco, Laura Wright, Kirsten Storms, Dominic Zamprogna, Maura West, Chad Duell, Roger Howarth, Donnell Turner, Michael Easton, Eden McCoy, Cynthia Watros, Josh Swickard, Katelyn MacMullen, and more.
Leon Thomas & Coco Jones Create A V-Day Remake Of 'Until The End Of Time' For Spotify SinglesLeon Thomas & Coco Jones Create A V-Day Remake Of 'Until The End Of Time' For Spotify Singles
February 14, 2023

Coco and Leon started as child stars on Disney and Nickelodeon, respectively, and they have been making waves in R&B with their current singles “ICU” and “Breaking Point.” Now, they are collaborating on this exclusive single with a cover of Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé’s “Until The End of Time.”
beabadoobee Releases 'Glue Song' Single For Valentine's Daybeabadoobee Releases 'Glue Song' Single For Valentine's Day
February 14, 2023

Ahead of joining Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, award-winning indie-pop darling beabadoobee has released her latest single and music video “Glue Song” just in time for Valentine’s Day. Directed by Jacob Erland, the video for ‘Glue Song’ was filmed in Bea’s home country of the Philippines. Check out the upcoming tour dates with Taylor Swift now!
flipturn Releases Alternate Version of Album Standout 'Sad Disco' for Valentine's Dayflipturn Releases Alternate Version of Album Standout 'Sad Disco' for Valentine's Day
February 14, 2023

A more hushed and experimental take on the original, the rework was recorded and produced at Pine Studios in Jacksonville, Florida, by the band’s close friend Taylor Neal. Lyrically, the song takes the cliché of “helplessly in love” and gives it a much more literal meaning, making this the perfect lovelorn track to strip down for Valentine’s Day.
VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Stars In ONE TRUE LOVES Film TrailerVIDEO: Phillipa Soo Stars In ONE TRUE LOVES Film Trailer
February 14, 2023

The trailer for One True Loves, starring Tony nominee Phillipa Soo, has been released. Joined by Simu Liu (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings) and Luke Bracey (Point Break), Soo stars in this modern twist on a classic love story from NY Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Watch the new video trailer now!
share