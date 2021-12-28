VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Joins Becky G For FACE TO FACE Episode

Anthony Ramos joined Becky G on the newest episode of Face to Face, out now on Facebook Watch.

The In the Heights and Hamilton star got personal with Becky G as they talk about how music has changed their lives. The two superstars explored their personal connections to the power of using music and their artistry as an escape and a form of therapy.

"You make the record of your life. You're like, 'Yo, I cannot write a better group of songs than this.' And then the streaming platform will say or somebody working or some company was like, 'But he's Latin...Why he don't make Latin music?'," Ramos said, disucssing why it's hurtful to hear that he would be more marketable in the music industry if he leaned into Latin music.

"It hurts, you know, because, you know, you're like, 'Yo, man, like, this is the best stuff I've ever written.' But then, like, you got an executive here, this person there, telling me, like, 'If you leaned in this way more, you'd be more marketable.'"

Ramos was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance as Usnavi in the recent film adaption of In the Heights. He was seen on Broadway as Phillip Hamilton and John Laurens in Hamilton.

In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can also be seen in Legendary's "Godzilla: KING of Monsters" and in the 2020 DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls World Tour" as techno ruler KING Trollex. He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It." He will star in the upcoming "Transformers" film.

Additional guests who will appear this season include Mickey Guyton, Rome Flynn, and Sofia Reyes for a variety of topics including the evolution of Latinx representation in media, diversity and colorism within the Latinx community, breaking into the formerly male-dominated world of Latinx music, and more. Episodes will also feature an activity between Becky G and her guest, ranging from celebrity impressions, to making ceviche, to a hot pepper eating contest and more!