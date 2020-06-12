VIDEO: Anthony Mackie Shares What His Kids Think of Him as Captain America

Anthony Mackie was a guest on Thursday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

During the interview, Mackie gets emotional while recounting the experience of standing on the balcony where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. He also encourages men to register to vote, saying he wants one million men to register.

Mackie and Fallon also bond over their shared past of working in grocery stores, and Anthony reveals what his kids think of his role as Captain America!

Watch the interview below!

As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.

Related Articles View More TV Stories