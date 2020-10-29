Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ann M. Martin Talks THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB on TODAY SHOW

“The Baby-Sitters Club” author talks about her hit series.

Oct. 29, 2020  

"The Baby-Sitters Club" author talks about her hit series, the Netflix show and more on this episode of "Open Book" with Jenna Bush Hager.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

