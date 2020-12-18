Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Anderson Cooper Tries Dippin' Dots for the First Time on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Dippin' Dots is an ice cream snack invented by Curt Jones in 1988.

Dec. 18, 2020  

Anderson Cooper reacts to his first taste of Dippin' Dots.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


