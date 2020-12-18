VIDEO: Anderson Cooper Tries Dippin' Dots for the First Time on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Dippin' Dots is an ice cream snack invented by Curt Jones in 1988.
Anderson Cooper reacts to his first taste of Dippin' Dots.
Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.
