VIDEO: Allison Tolman Talks EMERGENCE on GOOD MORNING AMERICA!

Emmy-nominated actress Allison Tolman stopped by "Good Morning America" to share what fans can expect from her new mystery-thriller, "Emergence." Watch the clip below!

Tolman is best known for her role in the first season of "Fargo" on FX.

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You