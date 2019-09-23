VIDEO: Allison Tolman Talks EMERGENCE on GOOD MORNING AMERICA!

Sep. 23, 2019  

Emmy-nominated actress Allison Tolman stopped by "Good Morning America" to share what fans can expect from her new mystery-thriller, "Emergence." Watch the clip below!

Tolman is best known for her role in the first season of "Fargo" on FX.

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

VIDEO: Allison Tolman Talks EMERGENCE on GOOD MORNING AMERICA!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Sophia Anne Caruso Performs 'Dead Mom' In New BEETLEJUICE Music Video
  • VIDEO: Miranda Sings Makes Her Broadway Debut in WAITRESS in Her Latest Video
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Gives Moving Speech Following Emmy Win For POSE
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Netflix's AMERICAN SON, Starring Kerry Washington, Jeremy Jordan, Steven Pasquale, and Eugene Lee!