VIDEO: All New Jinkx Monsoon Series and More Given a First Look In All New WOWPresents Plus Trailer

World of Wonder (RuPaul's Drag Race) unveils a first-look preview trailer for the entire slate of upcoming 2022 original programming on WOWPresents Plus, their owned and operated SVOD.

With series starring the recently crowned Queen of All Queens Jinkx Monsoon, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Jimbo, Raven, Ts Madison, etc. and genres ranging from beauty competition to animated comedy, this trailer features the best of your favorite queens and the full diversity of queer content being produced by WOW. Watch the trailer below.

Also announced TODAY are the premiere dates for Jinkx Monsoon's all new sketch comedy series Sketchy Queens - September 15, 2022 - and RPDR S12 Alum Rock M. Sakura and Heidi N Closet's Muff Busters - September 12, 2022. Outlined below is the full slate of content set to hit the streamer this year.

Upcoming original series from WOWPresents Plus include

Muff Busters - September 12, 2022

They have charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. But do these gals have the stuff to BUST these MUFFS? Join Heidi N Closet & Rock M Sakura as they dive in and put today's most popular myths (and each other) to the ultimate test. Each episode, Rock and Heidi take a widely accepted myth, read it the house down, and spill the tea on what they believe are the facts before testing their hypotheses. They're busting open these myths to get to the truth, hunty! But will the science leave them gagging? Get ready boots for FACT and FICTION to collide on Muff Busters!

Sketchy Queens - September 15, 2022

Portlandia meets The Kids in the Hall in this strange and brilliant sketch comedy series, Sketchy Queens created by two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon and her comedy partner Liam Krug. After meeting in their hometown of Portland, Oregon, Jinkx & Liam quickly found they shared a twisted sense of humor and started writing sketches together in quarantine. This 8-episode series is born out of their weirdest ideas, featuring celebrity impersonations, a revival of Jinkx's first Snatch Game character Little Edie, and hilarious (and humiliating) new material from this duo's wacky minds. Filmed in Portland and Los Angeles, the series includes celebrity guests like Trixie Mattel, Brittany Broski and Brandon Rogers.

Binge Queens: UK S4 - Coming Later This Fall

Cozy up on the couch with your squirrel friends as they watch the latest episode of Drag Race UK S4. Three pairs of queen besties throw a couch kiki for a weekly watch party you won't want to miss!

Bring Back My Girls - Coming Later This Fall

Presented House of Love, Bring Back My Girls will feature a series of exclusive panel conversations taped live at DragCon 2022 with the casts of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE (S12), RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE vs. The World, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK (S1 & S2), RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Down Under, Canada's Drag Race (S1 & S2) and Drag Race Holland (S1 & S2), hosted by TV personality and LGBTQ+ activist Ts Madison.

UNHhhh S7, Part 3 - Coming Later This Fall

RuPaul's Drag Race season 7 queens Katya Zamolodchikova and Trixie Mattel in 'UNHhhh.' It's a show about nothing, and yet it's about everything. Because it's their show and not yours.

Painted With Raven S2 - Coming Later This Fall

Emmy Award-winning makeup artist, and RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE star, Raven is determined to find the world's next makeup superstar. In this exciting new competition series, seven makeup artists from across the country compete from the comfort of their own homes for a chance to win $25,000.

Tongue Thai'd with Pangina - Coming Later This Year

Jimbo Presents: It's My Special Show - Coming Later This Year

Kerri Kares - Coming Later This Year

Why R Humans? Part 2 - Coming Later This Year

In the future humans are extinct and robots rule the world. A sentient slot machine, lamp and jackhammer are members of the robot high council. They have unearthed ancient video chats of human celebrities sharing stories of sex, love, and money. In an effort to understand their creators better, the robots watch these time capsules of humanity and ask themselves: Why R Humans?

Binge Queens: Canada vs. The World - Coming Later This Year

Cozy up on the couch with your squirrel friends as they watch the latest episode of Canada vs. The World. Three pairs of queen besties throw a couch kiki for a weekly watch party you won't want to miss!

Watch the new trialer here: