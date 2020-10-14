VIDEO: Alicia Keys Talks About Breonna Taylor on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

She also talks about working with Breonna Taylor's mother.

Alicia Keys talks about the song "Perfect Way To Die" on her new album "Alicia," which addresses police brutality from a grieving mother's perspective. She also talks about working with Breonna Taylor's mother and pushing for more change for black lives.

