VIDEO: Ali Wong Talks Baby Diapers on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Article Pixel Dec. 10, 2019  

Late Late Show guest host Alicia Keys congratulates Ali Wong on her book, and asks her about what happened on a drive down to San Diego with her mother and daughter, and nature came calling while they were in traffic.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

VIDEO: Ali Wong Talks Baby Diapers on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Liz Callaway Sings DEAR EVAN HANSEN and INTO THE WOODS in Her Car
  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Performs New Christmas Song 'At This Table' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For Weezer's 'Lost in the Woods' From FROZEN 2
  • VIDEO: Watch Jeanna De Waal and David Bryan Perform 'If' from Broadway-Bound DIANA Musical