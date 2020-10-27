VIDEO: Alfonso Ribeiro Talks FRESH PRINCE Reunion on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Watch the clip below!
The host of "America's Funniest Home Videos" talks about getting the Bel-Air gang back together.
Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!
