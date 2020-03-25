VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Brings Trump Impression to THE HOWARD STERN SHOW

On an episode of the Howard Stern this week, the King of All Media interviewed star Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, from home.

While discussing Donald Trump's response concerning the current novel coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak, the star broke out his impression of Trump, honed to perfection over the past three years on Saturday Night Live.

Stern spoke briefly with the character asking, "President Trump, will we be back to normal once Hilaria starts doing her yoga videos again?"

"Listen, OK, everyone knows that people are going to die, OK. Some people are going to die. ... As long as I don't die, and you don't die my fellow Republican contributors, we should get the country back to work," Baldwin responded as Trump.

"President Trump, are you doing a great job?"

"I would give myself a 10 out of 10 - I would say a 10."

Check out a piece of the interview here:





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You