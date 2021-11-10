VIDEO: Adele Speaks to Oprah & Performs in New ONE NIGHT ONLY Clips

CBS has released new clips from Adele One Night Only, a new primetime special welcoming back the superstar performer with an extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years.

In the first clip, Adele speaks to Oprah about her "Hello" music video during their in-depth interview. Next, Adele performs her hit single "Rolling in the Deep" as part of the concert portion of the special. Watch both clips below!

The two-hour event will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. To be filmed in Los Angeles, the special will include some of Adele's chart-topping hits, in addition to several never-before-heard songs.

Adele One Night Only is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Ben Winston, Adele, Jonathan Dickins and Raj Kapoor.

In addition, the special will feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her Rose Garden, in Adele's first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, LIFE AFTER divorce, weight loss and raising her son.

The English singer/songwriter is one of the biggest-selling music artists. Her haul includes 15 GRAMMY Awards®, 9 BRIT Awards®, an Academy Award® and a Golden Globe®. Her groundbreaking album 21 is the biggest-selling album of the 21st century. Recently, Adele announced the Nov. 19 release of her latest album, 30, on Columbia Records. The album is preceded by the first single, "Easy On Me," which was released last week. The album is available for preorder here.

Watch Adele speak with Oprah here:

Watch Adele perform "Rolling in the Deep" here: