VIDEO: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston Star in MURDER MYSTERY

Apr. 26, 2019  

Netflix has released the official trailer for the film MURDER MYSTERY coming to Netflix on June 14, 2019.

When an NYC cop (Adam Sandler) finally takes his wife (Jennifer Aniston) on a long promised European trip, a chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the Super Yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern day whodunit. MURDER MYSTERY reunites Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston along with an ensemble cast of global talent.

Watch the trailer below!

The film also stars Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Luis Gerardo Mendez and Terence Stamp.

