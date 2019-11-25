VIDEO: AMC Shares Sneak Peek of DISPATCHES FROM ELSEWHERE Starring Jason Segel

AMC today shared a sneak peek at the upcoming original anthology series Dispatches from Elsewhere, created by and starring Jason Segel. Starring alongside Segel are Academy® and Emmy Award®-winner Sally Field, Academy Award®-nominee Richard E. Grant, multi-Grammy Award®-winner André Benjamin and rising star Eve Lindley.

Watch the sneak peek below!

The ten-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there's something missing in their lives, but they can't quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance - or perhaps it's by design - when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.

The AMC Studios production is executive produced by Segel, Scott Rudin, showrunner Mark Friedman, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich and Alethea Jones.





