VIDEO: AMC Releases Opening Minutes of FEAR THE WALKING DEAD Season Premiere

AMC released today the opening minutes of the highly-anticipated "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 5 premiere, launching this Sunday, June 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The network also announced the full episode will be available 48 HOURS before air on AMC Premiere.

View the opening minutes of Season 5 below!

In "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 5, the group's mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what's left of the world a slightly better place. With dogged determination, Morgan Jones (Lennie James) leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope. Each character believes that helping others will allow them to make up for the wrongs of their pasts. But trust won't be easily earned. Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears. It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed.

"Fear the Walking Dead" is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero. The series stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace,Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Austin Amelio, Ruben Blades and Karen David.





