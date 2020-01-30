VIDEO: AMC Releases Look at New Series DISPATCHES FROM ELSEWHERE

AMC today released the official key art and a "Look at the Series" video from Jason Segel's upcoming original anthology series Dispatches from Elsewhere, created by and starring Segel. The video features behind-the-scenes interviews with Segel ("Peter"/creator, writer, executive producer), Academy® and Emmy® Award-winner Sally Field ("Janice"), multi-GRAMMY® Award-winner André Benjamin ("Fredwynn") and rising star Eve Lindley ("Simone").

Watch the video below!

The ten-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there's something missing in their lives, but they can't quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance - or perhaps it's by design - when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic. Dispatches From Elsewhere will debut with a two-night premiere event on Sunday, March 1 and Monday, March 2 on AMC.

The AMC Studios production is executive produced by Segel, Scott Rudin, showrunner Mark Friedman, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich and Alethea Jones.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You