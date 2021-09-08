Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: A24 Releases the Trailer for C'MON C'MON Starring Joaquin Phoenix

The film is out in theaters this November.

Sep. 8, 2021  
A24 has released the official trailer for Mike Mills' C'mon C'mon, following a rapturous world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival.

Starring Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffman and Woody Norman, Mills' latest is a deeply moving meditation on the connections between adults and children and the importance of family. C'mon C'mon will next screen at the New York Film Festival.

Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together in this delicate and deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, the past and the future, from writer-director Mike Mills.

Watch the trailer below:



From This Author Michael Major