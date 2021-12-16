VIDEO: 2ND ANNUAL HA COMEDY FESTIVAL: THE ART OF COMEDY on HBO Max Trailer

The Max Original 2nd Annual Ha Comedy Festival: The Art of Comedy debuting Thursday, December 16, features six up-and-coming Latinx stand-ups who hit the stage to share their comedy gold with a live audience at San Antonio's iconic HA Festival. The first installment of Ha Comedy Festival: The Art of Comedy debuted last year on HBO Max.

Stand-out comics from the star-studded 2nd Annual Ha Comedy Festival: The Art of Comedy are here to bring the laughs. Taped live at San Antonio's Lila Cockrell Theatre and hosted by an all-star lineup - including Paul Rodriguez, Emilio Rivera, and the cast of "The Garcias," with video appearances by Paulina Chavez and Danny Trejo - the special features stand-up sets from fresh Latinx talent including Ralph Barbosa, Lisa Alvarado, Dave Jay, Chingo Bling, Jessica Keenan, and Steve Treviño, whose "I Speak Wife" perspective lands with the diverse live audience.

Touching on everything from marriage and parenthood to arguing in sign language and growing up mixed-race, this hour of stand-up showcases the vibrancy and variety of today's Latinx comedy scene, giving the latest generation of comedians their chance in the spotlight.

The special is executive produced by Jeff Valdez and Sol Trujillo, and is written and directed by Valdez.

Watch the new trailer here: