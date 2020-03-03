Usher to Executive Produce and Judge the Quibi Dance Competition THE SAUCE

Multi-Grammy Award winner Usher has joined Quibi's upcoming dance competition series, THE SAUCE, as an executive producer and as a judge.



The show, produced by Thalia Mavros' The FRONT and hosted by Atlanta-based dance sensations Ayo & Teo, will be available on April 6th at Quibi's launch. THE SAUCE follows the brothers as they explore the unique dance cultures in cities across the U.S., finding the freshest talent to compete head-to-head.



After Ayo & Teo went viral with their impressive self-taught dance moves in 2016, Usher invited them to participate in his music video for "No Limit," which the brothers credit with jump-starting their careers. Usher not only has an eye for breakout talent, having skyrocketed to stardom at an early age himself, but also extends nearly three decades of experience performing and working in the music industry to the promising young artists featured on THE SAUCE.



"Dance continues to drive much of our popular culture in increasingly more meaningful ways, and I can't wait to help these young dancers express their extraordinary talent and vision. I'm excited to be working with Quibi and The FRONT, who share my vision for cutting-edge, culture-forward content and have created an innovative platform to recognize incredibly gifted dancers from across the nation," said Usher.





