Universal's LOVE HURTS Arriving on Digital Platforms Tomorrow

As Love Hurts continues to play in theaters nationwide, the action-comedy will be available exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent tomorrow, February 25, 2025, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

LOVE HURTS will also debut on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on April 1, 2025. Experience an alternate ending and epic behind-the-scenes bonus content only when you purchase from participating digital retailers nationwide, including Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinitiy, Cox, Microsoft Movie & TV, and Movies Anywhere.

Marvin (Oscar® winner Ke Huy Quan) left behind a violent life to hide in suburban Milwaukee as a mild-mannered realtor. He also left behind Rose (Oscar® winner Ariana DeBose), his former partner in crime. Now she’s back and wants Marvin to help take revenge against his crime lord brother, Knuckles (Daniel Wu). Like it or not, Marvin finds himself back in a WILD world of wisecracking hitmen with his open houses erupting into warzones. He’ll need his lethal fighting skills, wit, and heroism to survive and save the day in this action/comedy epic from 87North, the producers of Nobody and Bullet Train.

Helmed by award-winning stunt designer Jonathan Eusebio (John Wick, Violent Night), in his directorial debut, LOVE HURTS also stars former NFL running back and SUPER BOWL champion Marshawn “Beastmode” Lynch (Bottoms, 80 for Brady), Mustafa Shakir (Emancipation, “Luke Cage”), Lio Tipton (Crazy, Stupid, Love., “Lucy”), Cam Gigandet (Twilight, “The O.C.”), and Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, “Perry Mason”).

BONUS FEATURES:

Alternate Ending

Deleted and Extended Scenes Lovers in the Park Dog Poop Last Client Dead Roses Extended Knuckles and Merlo Kippy’s Teeth Extended Otis and King Extended Raven and Ash

The Ke to Gable - Witness Ke Huy Quan's rigorous training regimen with the 87North stunt team that helped prepare him for the role of Marvin Gable.

The Heart of LOVE HURTS - Journey behind the scenes with Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Marshawn Lynch and the rest of the exciting ensemble cast of LOVE HURTS.

Stunts Hurt - Explore the intensive process behind creating the spectacular fight sequences in LOVE HURTS.

