Universal Studios Hollywood & Bravo Team Up for First-Ever 'Bravo's Top Chef Food & Wine Festival'

Universal Studios Hollywood and Bravo team up for the first-ever Bravo's TOP CHEF Food & Wine Festival on March 19-20, 2020, inviting guests on a culinary excursion featuring an all-inclusive eclectic menu inspired by the series, live challenges, food & wine pairings and panels with "Top Chef" Alums.

The two-day, separately-ticketed event will take place at Universal Studios Hollywood and feature dozens of food, wine, craft beer and spirit stations with a delicious array of dishes inspired by the Cheftestants' creations over the years. Guests also will have a chance to watch "Top Chef" veterans battle it out in a series of live cooking competitions and enjoy panels with fan favorites from the series.

In addition to a general admission ticket to the event, guests can also purchase a premium VIP ticket option, inviting them to experience several first-class opportunities including an exclusive tasting and wine pairing hosted by a "Top Chef" Alum, intimate meet and greets with the Cheftestants, early access to the theme park, complimentary parking and a special commemorative gift.

The inaugural Bravo's TOP CHEF Food & Wine Festival coincides with the Season 17 premiere of "Top Chef" returning Thursday, March 19 on Bravo with All Stars LA, featuring the fiercest group of competitors the show has seen with 15 finalists, front runners and fan favorites from seasons past who have all returned to finish what they started and battle it out for the coveted title.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bravo's 'Top Chef' to introduce this exclusive Food & Wine Festival," said Karen Irwin, President & COO, Universal Studios Hollywood. "As an industry leader, we take as much pride in our culinary offerings as we do with our innovative rides and we're excited that our Executive Chef will have the opportunity to collaborate with these acclaimed 'Top Chef' Alums to create this unique food and wine event, and we look forward to toasting the occasion with our guests."

"Bravo's TOP CHEF Food & Wine Festival will give guests an opportunity to interact with their beloved chefs and try the culinary feast firsthand while also giving them a glimpse at the pressure the competitors face in THE KITCHEN with the Quickfire Challenges," said Ellen Stone, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Lifestyle Networks, NBCUniversal. "Partnering with Universal Studios Hollywood is a natural extension of our brand and offers our incredibly engaged fans of Bravo's 'Top Chef' a unique chance to taste and experience a piece of the hit culinary competition series."

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit here. More information is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.





