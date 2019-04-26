Universal Kids Announces Voice Cast for WHERE'S WALDO?

Universal Kids - the TV network that celebrates kids' everyday adventures - will premiere the new original series "Where's Waldo?" from DreamWorks Animation this July.

"Where's Waldo?" brings the iconic character to life in a new animated series from executive producer FM De Marco ("Spy Kids: Mission Critical") and co-executive producer John Tellegen ("Spy Kids: Mission Critical"). Twelve-year-old Waldo and his best friend Wenda are members of the Worldwide Wanderer Society-the international order of curious travelers who circle the globe celebrating cultures and solving problems through observation. Their mentor-Wizard Whitebeard, a seasoned wanderer-sends these inquisitive young adventurers on international travel missions so they can earn their stripes and someday become wizard-level wanderers too. But standing in Waldo and Wenda's way is their rival Odlulu, who can't help but cause trouble wherever she goes.

"Where's Waldo?" is voiced by an all-star line-up of actors including:

Joshua Rush as Waldo

Haley Tju as Wenda

Eva Carlton as Odlulu

Thomas Lennon as Wizard Whitebeard

Special guest appearance by stars including:

Carlos Alazraqui

Rachel Dratch

Kerry Kenny

Tom Kenny

Bobby Moynihan

Oscar Nunez

Jerry O'Connell

Hannah Simone

Retta

Weird Al Yankovic

An exclusive "Where's Waldo?" tease will air Saturday, April 27th during the "American Ninja Warrior Junior" season finale at 7pm ET/PT on Universal Kids. Check local listings here: UniversalKids.com/findus.

Created by Martin Handford and first published in 1987, Where's Waldo? is one of the most recognizable characters in the world and a pop-culture icon. Published in the United States by Candlewick Press, Where's Waldo? is a global publishing phenomenon with more than 70 million books sold worldwide; the successful series is published in more than 38 countries and has been translated into more than 30 languages.





