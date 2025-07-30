Universal Epic Universe Special to Feature Jon M. Chu, Bowen Yang, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NBC is set to air Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe, a new special celebrating the opening of Orlando, Florida's new Universal Epic Universe. The one-hour special will highlight the many Universal stories coming to life in the park, including Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon, and Nintendo. It airs Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Hosted by Joe Manganiello, the special will feature interviews and guest appearances from Wicked director and stars Jon M. Chu, Michelle Yeoh, and Bowen Yang, along with Mason Thames and Nico Parker, Warwick Davis, Bryce DALLAS Howard, Vin Diesel, and an extended interview with director and Creative Consultant Steven Spielberg.

The special's primary focus in the five immersive, new worlds: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

In addition to “Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe,” audiences can watch “Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks,” when it streams exclusively on Peacock later this year. This three-part docuseries celebrates the history and legacy of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Through unprecedented access, rare archival and intimate interviews with directors, producers, executives and A-list celebrities, the series will explore Universal's film and theme park history as well as provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes countdown to the opening of its groundbreaking new theme park, Universal Epic Universe.