Universal Buys Rights to E.L. James' THE MISTER

Variety reports that Universal Pictures has bought the rights to "The Mister," a 2019 romance novel by "Fifty Shades of Grey" scribe E.L. James.

James will produce the film adaptation of the book; she also produced all of the "Fifty Shades" movies, which starred Datoka Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

"The Mister" tells the story of a wealthy British aristocrat who falls in love with his Albanian housekeeper, unaware that she is on the run from human traffickers.

After 25 years of working in television, James decided to pursue a childhood dream and write stories that readers could take to their hearts. The result was "Fifty Shades of Grey" and its two sequels, "Fifty Shades Darker" and "Fifty Shades Freed." In 2015, she published the number one bestseller "Grey," the story of "Fifty Shades of Grey" told from the perspective of Christian Grey, and 2017 saw the chart-topping "Darker" - the second part of the "Fifty Shades" story from Christian's point of view. Her books have been published in 50 languages and have sold more than 150 million copies worldwide.

Read the original story on Variety.





