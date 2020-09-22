Unearthed Films Brings THE UNTOLD STORY to the U.S.

Watch a trailer below.

In 1978 in Hong Kong, a grisly murder takes place. Eight years later on a Macao beach, kids discover the severed hands of a fresh victim. A squadron of coarse, happy-go-lucky cops investigate and suspicion falls on Wong Chi Hang, the new owner of The Eight Immortals Restaurant famous for its delicious pork buns. The hands belong to the missing mother of the restaurant's former owner who has disappeared along with the rest of his family.

Staff at the restaurant continue to go missing but the police can't find any hard evidence that Wong is responsible. When he can't produce a bill of sale proving his purchase of the restaurant, Wong is arrested and the police try to torture him into a confession. Can they make him talk? And what was in those famous pork buns?

Written by and starring Danny Lee (CITY ON FIRE, DR. LAMB), Anthony Wong (THE MUMMY: TOMB OF THE DRAGON EMPEROR, IP MAN: THE FINAL FIGHT, EBOLA SYNDROME, HARD BOILED) and directed by Herman Yau (EBOLA SYNDROME, TAXI HUNTER).

Anthony Wong was awarded the Hong Kong Best Actor Award for his performance in THE EIGHT IMMORTALS RESTAURANT: THE UNTOLD STORY. Unearthed Films is proud to release the most notorious Category 3 film ever produced in Hong Kong! Comedic, intense and downright unforgivable, THE UNTOLD STORY is truly a masterpiece of horror cinema that once seen, can never be forgotten.

Watch the trailer here:

