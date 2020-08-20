Tyler Perry is Rethinking Retiring Madea After Success of Stage Play Coming to BET+

TYLER PERRY’S MADEA’S FAREWELL PLAY airs on BET+ August 27.

Entertainment royalty Tyler Perry admitted to GOOD MORNING AMERICA that he's having a hard time saying goodbye to one of his most famous characters ever. Of course, the beloved Madea.

Watch the full interview below!

Perry plans to retire the iconic role after a stage version has its final run. TYLER PERRY'S MADEA'S FAREWELL PLAY was filmed and will air on BET+ next week. The question that fans are asking is why Madea has to leave us at all.

"You know, I thought it was time, but I'm going to tell you right now. Just looking at all that's going on in the world, people want to laugh. So once they see the play, they're gonna get a lot of laughter, but I'm thinking she may have to show up again just to bring some joy. We'll see," Perry teased.

"I think she's working on a visual album called MADEA IS QUEEN," he joked. It's not a bad idea, following the massive success of Beyoncé's BLACK IS KING.

In Tyler Perry's final stage run as Madea, he pulls together some of his audience's favorite characters for a family gathering. Madea, Mr. Brown, Cora, and Aunt Bam are all under one roof for over two hours of pure joy. Madea is in rare form, as she tries to be a support for her great-grandchildren, and daughter Cora.

While at her granddaughter's home, Madea uses her combination of tough love and old southern wisdom to help THE FAMILY navigate their new normal. All seems fine until Mr. Brown takes a trip that leaves audiences in stitches.

As always, Perry's blend of incredible music and laugh out loud moments make the Madea Farewell Play great food for the soul.

TYLER PERRY'S MADEA'S FAREWELL PLAY will launch exclusively on BET+ Thursday, August 27.

