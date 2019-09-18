Tulsea Recruits Seasoned Entertainment Executive from WME to Expand Operations in the US

Tulsea, India's leading talent and content management company founded by Datta Dave and Chaitanya Hegde, announced today that it is expanding its presence in Los Angeles. The Mumbai-based company, which represents some of India's best content creators, has appointed Suchir Batra as Senior Vice President to lead Tulsea's international efforts. In his new role at Tulsea, he will leverage his rich entertainment experience as an entertainment lawyer, agent and business affairs executive to create more business opportunities that will align with Tulsea's plans and presence in India. Additionally, he will work closely with the company's subsidiaries in India and Africa to generate more opportunities for their roster of talent as well as corporate and production company clients. Suchir will be based in Los Angeles.

Most recently, Suchir was a business affairs executive at WME and previously worked at Fullscreen and Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Suchir was also an agent at the William Morris Agency prior to its merger with Endeavor. During that time, Suchir helped launch William Morris Consulting in the UK.

Tulsea was founded with the aim of elevating the quality of content and storytelling in India while also providing fair representation to writers and directors. The company has helped put together, or represented talent involved with, an array of commercially and critically successful series and motion pictures, including: Sacred Games, Leila, Ghoul, Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, Metro Park, Brown Nation, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Udta Punjab, NH10, Masaan, and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Tulsea also provides strategic advisory services and has advised various international and domestic studios, production companies and platforms on their content strategy.





