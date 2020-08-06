Trumpian Satire CHIEF ZABU Comes to VOD This Friday

The film center on a New York real estate developer who dreams of being loved, respected and having political power.

CHIEF ZABU, a long-awaited film produced in 1986 but never released, will be available on VOD beginning tomorrow, Friday, August 7, on streaming channels Vudu, Amazon, Google and Apple iTunes.

Written and produced by creative multi-talents Neil Cohen and Zack Norman, this witty slice of entertainment brings the socio-political comedy, CHIEF ZABU, to the comfort of our living rooms.



This "lost indie treasure" features a New York real estate developer who dreams of being loved, respected and having political power, leading many people today to describe it as a visionary satire about Donald Trump. This is ironic, because Donald Trump's megalomaniacal behavior, coupled with his severe inferiority complex, was the original inspiration for the film's lead character, though no one ever dreamed he would become the nation's 45th President!



Due to a series of snafus that rival CHIEF ZABU's madcap plot (i.e. the distributor going into bankruptcy ten days before its LA & NYC premieres), the movie was never released.

Cut to 30 years later: Astonished by the announcement of Trump's Presidential candidacy, the filmmakers had to dig up their negative, reevaluate and re-cut their film. CHIEF ZABU was then presented at festivals and an awards-qualifying run, where it garnered rave reviews and a 98% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes.





