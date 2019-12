Variety reports that Travis Knight may no longer be directing Sony's film adaptation of "Uncharted."

The film stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Knight is reportedly leaving the project due to scheduling conflicts with Holland's "Spider-Man" commitments.

"Uncharted" is an action-adventure based upon the Playstation video game series.

Rafe Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway will pen the script.

Read the original story on Variety.





