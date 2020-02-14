Tracy Morgan Returns for Season Three of THE LAST O.G.

TBS' Brooklyn-bred series THE LAST O.G. is back for season three. Cable's #1 returning sitcom starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish, co-created by Academy Award(R) winner Jordan Peele, will return on Tuesday, April 7 at 10:30pm ET/PT.

After serving his time at the halfway house and having his food truck go up in flames, season three finds Tray (Morgan) forced into finding a new place to live, and new forms of income. He lands in gentrified Brooklyn with a host of colorful, hipster neighbors, where he begins to give "hood legend" walking tours of the city that is forever changing around him. Meanwhile, Tray's ex-girlfriend Shay (Haddish) is presented with the business opportunity of a lifetime, which could mean big changes for the whole family. Ryan Gaul, Allen Maldonado, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, Bresha Webb, Anna Maria Horsford, Derek Gaines and Joel Marsh Garland will all return this season.

The new season's electrifying line-up of guest stars includes Mike Tyson, Katt Williams, J.B. Smoove, Sasheer Zamata, Marla Gibbs, John Amos, Zach Cherry, Chelsea Frei, Lord Jamar, Clifton Powell, Roy Wood Jr., H. Michael Croner and Andrew Richardson, with appearances by Karrueche Tran and Chris Bosh.

Catch a sneak peek of THE LAST O.G. season three premiere episode on Saturday, March 28 following the Elite Eight game on TBS and Saturday, April 4 following the Final Four game on TBS and TNT.

The Last O.G. is executive produced by Tracy Morgan; Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions; Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company; Joel Zadak of Artists First; Keenen Ivory Wayans, Carl Jones, and Steve Ast. Co-executive producers include Jason Wang for The Tannenbaum Company and Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw Productions.

Watch a teaser here:





Related Articles View More TV Stories