'Toxic Las Vegas' (Jamieson Shaw Remix) Mash-up of Elvis Presley's 'Viva Las Vegas' & Britney Spears 'Toxic' Released on Streaming Platforms

Baz Luhrmann's label House of Iona/RCA Records release a reworked mash-up of Elvis Presley's "Viva Las Vegas" & Britney Spears' "Toxic" titled "Toxic Las Vegas (Jamieson Shaw Remix)."

The track will be on the forthcoming ELVIS (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Deluxe Edition album coming soon. This release follows the immense success of both the film, which was the number one non-IP-based box office earner of 2022, and the soundtrack for ELVIS.

The soundtrack is currently up for two 2023 Grammy Award nominations - Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media Album and Best Rap Performance (for Doja Cat's single "Vegas"). The blockbuster film ELVIS, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, landed at #1 in the box office in its first weekend in theaters and became Luhrmann's highest-grossing film in 22 countries.

It's currently up for three 2023 Golden Globe nominations (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor), seven 2023 Critics Choice nominations (Best Picture, Best Director , Best Actor, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup) and was named one of AFI's Top 10 movie of the year.

The original soundtrack debuted at #1 on Billboard's Soundtrack chart and reached top 30 on the Billboard's 200 chart at #26 - click here to listen. The success of the film and soundtrack gave a lift to Elvis' discography, bumping Elvis: 30 #1 Hits album to #1 on Billboard's Catalog Albums chart.

Doja Cat's "Vegas" hit #1 at Pop Radio, making it the first solo soundtrack song to reach #1 since RCA's "Can't Stop The Feeling" from the Trolls Original Motion Picture Soundtrack in 2016. Additionally, "Vegas" also peaked at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making this her sixth single in the top 10. Most recently, the ELVIS soundtrack won for "Favorite Soundtrack" at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Director-producer-cowriter Baz Luhrmann takes us on the moving journey of a rebel and an icon as America's cultural landscape evolved over more than 30 years. ELVIS celebrates the extraordinary life of a trailblazing artist, the loves and poignant losses he faced as a man and the timeless music and groundbreaking performances he gave the world.

The film explores how Presley's unprecedented rise to fame was sparked by larger-than-life manager Colonel Tom Parker, whose shortcomings were also primarily responsible for the singer's tragic demise. The soundtrack features Elvis's extraordinary body of work spanning the 1950s, `60s and `70s, while also celebrating his diverse musical influences and enduring impact on popular artists today.

Listen to the new single here: