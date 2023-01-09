Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
'Toxic Las Vegas' (Jamieson Shaw Remix) Mash-up of Elvis Presley's 'Viva Las Vegas' & Britney Spears 'Toxic' Released on Streaming Platforms

'Toxic Las Vegas' (Jamieson Shaw Remix) Mash-up of Elvis Presley's 'Viva Las Vegas' & Britney Spears 'Toxic' Released on Streaming Platforms

The track will be on the forthcoming ELVIS (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Deluxe Edition album coming soon.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Baz Luhrmann's label House of Iona/RCA Records release a reworked mash-up of Elvis Presley's "Viva Las Vegas" & Britney Spears' "Toxic" titled "Toxic Las Vegas (Jamieson Shaw Remix)."

The track will be on the forthcoming ELVIS (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Deluxe Edition album coming soon. This release follows the immense success of both the film, which was the number one non-IP-based box office earner of 2022, and the soundtrack for ELVIS.

The soundtrack is currently up for two 2023 Grammy Award nominations - Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media Album and Best Rap Performance (for Doja Cat's single "Vegas"). The blockbuster film ELVIS, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, landed at #1 in the box office in its first weekend in theaters and became Luhrmann's highest-grossing film in 22 countries.

It's currently up for three 2023 Golden Globe nominations (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor), seven 2023 Critics Choice nominations (Best Picture, Best Director , Best Actor, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup) and was named one of AFI's Top 10 movie of the year.

The original soundtrack debuted at #1 on Billboard's Soundtrack chart and reached top 30 on the Billboard's 200 chart at #26 - click here to listen. The success of the film and soundtrack gave a lift to Elvis' discography, bumping Elvis: 30 #1 Hits album to #1 on Billboard's Catalog Albums chart.

Doja Cat's "Vegas" hit #1 at Pop Radio, making it the first solo soundtrack song to reach #1 since RCA's "Can't Stop The Feeling" from the Trolls Original Motion Picture Soundtrack in 2016. Additionally, "Vegas" also peaked at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making this her sixth single in the top 10. Most recently, the ELVIS soundtrack won for "Favorite Soundtrack" at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Director-producer-cowriter Baz Luhrmann takes us on the moving journey of a rebel and an icon as America's cultural landscape evolved over more than 30 years. ELVIS celebrates the extraordinary life of a trailblazing artist, the loves and poignant losses he faced as a man and the timeless music and groundbreaking performances he gave the world.

The film explores how Presley's unprecedented rise to fame was sparked by larger-than-life manager Colonel Tom Parker, whose shortcomings were also primarily responsible for the singer's tragic demise. The soundtrack features Elvis's extraordinary body of work spanning the 1950s, `60s and `70s, while also celebrating his diverse musical influences and enduring impact on popular artists today.

Listen to the new single here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
TLC to Premiere SEEKING BROTHER HUSBAND In March Photo
TLC to Premiere SEEKING BROTHER HUSBAND In March
TLC has announced an all-new series coming later this year, SEEKING BROTHER HUSBAND, which follows four polyandrous relationships and their quests to add additional husbands into their families. The series will document the ups and downs and everything in between as these people navigate boundaries and life-changing decisions.
Eddie Grey, Andrew Chapelle, and Chad Burris Launch THE SINGING TELEGRAM Musical Film Photo
Eddie Grey, Andrew Chapelle, and Chad Burris Launch THE SINGING TELEGRAM Musical Film
BOOK OF MORMON star Eddie Grey, former HAMILTON star Andrew Chapelle, and ALMOST FAMOUS' Chad Burris star in a new MUSICAL queer rom-com written by Grey, The Singing Telegram.
A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Producer Si Litvinoff Passes Away at 93 Photo
A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Producer Si Litvinoff Passes Away at 93
Si Litvinoff, the visionary producer whose foresight in cinema art led to perennial classics such as Stanley Kubrick's “A Clockwork Orange,” Nicolas Roeg's “Walkabout”, 'The Man Who Fell to Earth,' starring David Bowie, and more passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. He was 93.    

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Schak Stars as the Pied Piper of Rave for His Viral 'Moving All Around (Jumpin')' VideoVIDEO: Schak Stars as the Pied Piper of Rave for His Viral 'Moving All Around (Jumpin')' Video
January 6, 2023

The video (directed by Jack Willoughby and produced by Michael Newton at Greatcoat Films) encapsulates community, with people from all backgrounds coming together to follow the party-on-wheels through the streets as they leave their responsibilities behind and hedonistic freedom takes over.
2KBABY Recruits Charlieonnafriday for New Single 'Don't Love Me Now'2KBABY Recruits Charlieonnafriday for New Single 'Don't Love Me Now'
January 6, 2023

Louisville’s 2KBABY is back with more raw storytelling on his new single “Don’t Love Me Now,” out today on Masked Records / Warner Records. The track features Seattle phenom charlieonnafriday, who adds to the passionate emotion of 2K’s candid rags-to-riches tale. It also arrives ahead of 2K's forthcoming project Scared 2 Love.
FAIM Unveil New Song From Upcoming Final LPFAIM Unveil New Song From Upcoming Final LP
January 6, 2023

FAIM will be releasing their next full length, “Your Life and Nothing Else,” in 2023 on Safe Inside Records and will be touring the United States and Europe. It will be their last record.The band has a show in Denver this weekend and tour dates planned for the Pacific Northwest in January. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
VIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs on THE TONIGHT SHOWVIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs on THE TONIGHT SHOW
January 6, 2023

Acclaimed artist Madison Cunningham performed her Grammy-nominated song “Life According To Raechel” last night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” alongside a stringed quintet. Cunningham has also recently been featured in Guitar Player, Premier Guitar, Acoustic Guitar and more. Watch the video now!
Trashed Ambulance Release New Standalone Single 'Cyntax Error'Trashed Ambulance Release New Standalone Single 'Cyntax Error'
January 6, 2023

Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance has unveiled the new standalone single 'Cyntax Error,' which follows on the heels of the band's third LP, 2022's critically celebrated 'Future Considerations.' The single is a loving tribute to Thousand Islands Records label co-owner and label manager Cynthia Charpentier, in honor of her recent birthday.
share