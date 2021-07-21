Tony Winner Tonya Pinkins Will Direct THE ZOMBIE WEDDING Movie Adaptation

The supermarket TABLOID responsible for Bat Boy - which was itself adapted into an off-Broadway rock musical - has launched their new entertainment division with a film adaptation of Greg D'Alessandro's play The Zombie Wedding.

Tony-award winning actress, writer, and producer Tonya Pinkins is attached to the film as director, according to Deadline. The Zombie Wedding is described as a horror-comedy with music.

Pinkins is a Tony, Obie Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Lortel Award winning actor. She teaches privately and at The Atlantic Theater School's NYU program. Tonya is the author of Get OVER YOURSELF: How to Drop The Drama and Claim The Life You Deserve (Hyperion Books).

In The Zombie Wedding, a young South Carolina couple decides to go through with their long-awaited wedding - during the Zombie Apocalypse. Unfortunately, he's a zombie and she's not. Their families are nervous, but the humans prove to be overly judgmental.

When the Zombies begin feeling brain deprived, the ceremony takes a turn for the weird. WWN reporters are there to cover this WILD wedding, while trying to get out alive.

Theatre producer Joe Corcoran is on board with Weekly World News Studios as director of development.

Corcoran produced a production of The Zombie Wedding that took place in New Jersey in 2015.