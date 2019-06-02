Tony Todd Boards Dystopian Sci-Fi MARFA

Tony Toddy (Candyman, Final Destination 5) has joined the cast of writer-director Andy Stapp's MARFA.

Four lifelong friends decide to veer off the road and venture into a small West Texas town known as Marfa. The cast also includes Stelio Savante (Running For Grace, Ugly Betty), Richard Riehle (The Man From Earth, Casino), Neil Sandilands (The Flash, Hap and Leonard), and Lisa Roumain (Westworld, Avatar).

Stapp is making his directorial debut from his own script and is also executive producing. Producers are Stelio Savante and Starla Christian.

The film begins lensing in June.























Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You