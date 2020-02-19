Tom Segura Inks Two Special Deal with Netflix

On the heels of his extremely successful stand-up world tour, Netflix today announced its fourth and fifth stand-up specials from bilingual comedian, actor and podcaster Tom Segura, in a coveted two special deal. The first title, Tom Segura: Ball Hog, premieres March 24th in English and the second untitled special will be shot completely in Spanish this fall.

Not for the faint-hearted, in Ball Hog Segura offers advice on how to handle emotionally fragile people, winning arguments with your mother, managing expectations, and following your dreams.

"Netflix has rapidly changed the way comedy is consumed around the world, and by releasing a Spanish language special, I look forward to being able to reach a new audience that Jo Koy and Ali Wong will never get," said Segura. "Estoy muy emocionado por la oportunidad de entretener las amigas de mi mama," he added.

Segura, who grew up in a half Peruvian/half American household speaking fluent Spanish, has not only pushed comedy boundaries with his recent English specials and podcasts, but he is also staking his claim in the elusive Latin American comedy crossover market evident by the success of his new Spanish podcast, Tom Segura En Español.

Said to be leading the podcasting revolution, Tom Segura En Español is the 6th podcast from Your Mom's House Studios, the production shingle created by Segura and his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, who has two stand-up specials of her own streaming on Netflix. Their flagship show, Your Mom's House, features A-list guests from all industries and averages over 1 million unique impressions per episode, and growing. October will mark an impressive month for the show as it reaches it's 10 year anniversary, a feat few podcasts can claim.

YMH Studios also produces Where My Mom's At (a parenting podcast hosted by Christina), 2 Bears 1 Cave (hosted by Segura and comedian Bert Kreischer), Dr. Drew After Dark (hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky) and The Honey Dew with Ryan Sickler.

Segura is currently on tour with his new Spanish hour, and just wrapped his extremely successful Take It Down Tour, which took the comedian to 11 countries with 183 shows and over 335,000 tickets sold. Cementing himself world's most sought after comedians, Segura has garnered over 560 million spins on Pandora and over 700,000 users creating Tom Segura stations. Tom and Christina also earn over 7 figures per year through their merchandise.

On the silver screen, Segura was recently cast by Mark Wahlberg in the feel good comedy, Instant Family, which was certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes and earned over $125 million dollars at the box office.

Filmed live at the Moody Theater in Austin, TX, Tom Segura: Ball Hog premieres globally on Netflix on March 24, 2020.

Segura is repped by 3 Arts, WME (touring), ICM, Ginsburg Daniels LLP, Rogers & Cowan PMK.





