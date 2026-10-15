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Tom Rhys Harries on Clayface and Beating Every Batman

The actor also talked about his parents visiting him in Los Angeles.

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Tom Rhys Harries sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his role as Clayface in the new DC movie, including his take on whether his character could beat every version of Batman. The conversation gave host Jimmy Kimmel's audience a look at Harries' perspective on the comic book villain ahead of the film's debut.

Harries used part of the appearance to talk about growing up in Wales, giving viewers a sense of his background before shifting into life in Los Angeles. He described the experience of driving in the city, a detail that stood out as a contrast to his upbringing.

The discussion also touched on Harries' personal life, with the actor talking about his parents visiting him in Los Angeles. That anecdote rounded out a segment that moved between his new film role and details from his own life outside of acting.

Much of the appearance centered on Clayface itself, with Harries weighing in on how his character would fare against Batman. The exchange gave fans of the DC property a preview of how Harries approaches the role heading into the film's release.

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