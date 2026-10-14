Kate Berlant on Her Parents' Over-the-Top Support
The comedian also got Jimmy Kimmel's take on her new HBO special during the conversation.
Kate Berlant appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her parents being too supportive, bringing out her new twins during the segment and talking through how she landed on the title for her new HBO special, 'Kate Berlant: Parmesan.' Kimmel also weighed in with his own review of the special during the conversation.
Berlant used much of the appearance to unpack her family dynamic, describing a level of parental encouragement that tipped into excess. She also walked through the reasoning behind naming her HBO special 'Parmesan,' giving viewers a sense of the thinking that went into the title before Kimmel offered his reaction to the finished special.
The segment also included a lighter personal moment, with Berlant bringing her twins out during the appearance. The mix of family talk and specifics on the new special rounded out a conversation that moved between her home life and her current project.
Kimmel closed out the discussion by giving his assessment of 'Kate Berlant: Parmesan' directly to Berlant, capping an appearance built around her family and her new HBO release.
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