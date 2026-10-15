Adam Brody on Nobody Wants This Popularity and Italy Trip
The actor also recalled his early odd jobs and the first concert he ever attended.
Adam Brody discussed the worldwide popularity of his Netflix series Nobody Wants This during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The conversation also covered a recent trip to Italy that Brody took with his wife, leaving their kids at home with grandparents.
Brody told Kimmel he prepared for the Italy trip by watching Stanley Tucci's travel show. He also looked back on his own career history, noting that he started acting at twelve years old and worked a series of odd jobs before landing steady acting work.
Much of the appearance turned to Nobody Wants This, with Brody discussing how the Netflix show has found an audience in countries around the world. He rounded out the conversation with a personal anecdote about the first concert he ever attended.
The appearance moved between Brody's personal history and the international reach of his current series, giving Kimmel's audience a mix of career background and details from his recent travels.
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